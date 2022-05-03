Roe v. Wade live updates: Supreme Court decision to overturn leaked

The Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft that was published by Politico.
The stunning news prompted an immediate response. President Biden issued a statement Tuesday saying "a woman's right to choose is fundamental" and said his administration "will be ready when any ruling is issued." Protesters rushed to the Supreme Court building in Washington and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were quick to either applaud or denounce the apparent decision.
NBC News has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the draft opinion, and a spokesman for the Supreme Court, Patricia McCabe, said the court had no comment.
Biden calls for voters to act in wake of potential Roe overturn
President Joe Biden told voters Tuesday it'll be up to them to protect reproductive rights, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
In his first comments since Monday night's bombshell report that the high court is poised to end a half-century-old right of women to seek abortions, Biden said that "a woman's right to choose is fundamental" and the ultimate responsibility rests with the American electorate.
If the court eliminates Roe, then it "will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose," Biden said in the statement.
"And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law."
Lawmakers, advocacy groups react
Groups like Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union slammed the apparent draft, with the abortion rights group’s CEO calling it “dangerous” — a sentiment echoed on Twitter by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
The National Women’s Law Center, a nonprofit group focused on women’s rights and LGBTQ rights, tweeted, “Any Justice who signs onto this opinion is fueling the harm and violence that will happen to people who become pregnant in this country.” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said elected officials should codify the law through legislation immediately — or end the filibuster in the Senate if there aren’t enough votes to pass it.
Several Republican senators focused on who was behind releasing the document.
Protesters rush to Supreme Court Monday night after draft ruling leaks
Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night after Politico published what it said was a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court would overturn abortion rights protections guaranteed in the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling.
“Dread and horror” drove Juliette Molz, who recently moved to Washington from New Jersey, to join other demonstrators calling for the protection of abortion rights outside the high court after the explosive report.
“I absolutely have to be out here, because this is something affects me so personally and hurts so much to know this might be ripped away from me,” Molz told NBC Washington.