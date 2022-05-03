Roe v. Wade live updates: Supreme Court decision to overturn leaked

The Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft that was published by Politico.

The stunning news prompted an immediate response. President Biden issued a statement Tuesday saying "a woman's right to choose is fundamental" and said his administration "will be ready when any ruling is issued." Protesters rushed to the Supreme Court building in Washington and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were quick to either applaud or denounce the apparent decision.

NBC News has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the draft opinion, and a spokesman for the Supreme Court, Patricia McCabe, said the court had no comment.