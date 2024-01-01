IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rose Parade 2024 live updates: Follow the floats, performances, celebrity appearances and more

Around 800,000 spectators are expected to gather in Pasadena, California to watch the parade’s signature floral floats, marching bands and equestrian units.
The band practices in Los Angeles.
LAUSDs All-District Honor Marching Band prepares for the 5.5-mile Rose Parade on Dec. 21 in Los Angeles.Sarah Reingewirtz / MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
By NBC News

What we know

  • The 135th Rose Parade starts today at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. EST. This year’s theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”
  • The parade will be broadcast on multiple networks — including ABC, NBC and Univision — and streamed on platforms such as YouTube and Pluto TV.
  • This year’s celebration is hosted by CBS anchor Jericka Duncan, Nickelodeon and Disney actor Gabrielle Elyse and 17-year-old “Dance Moms” star Pressley Hosbach. Tony, Grammy and Emmy award-winning actress Audra McDonald will serve as grand marshal.
  • The festivities kick off with a performance by singer Michelle Williams, alongside “American Idol” star David Archuleta, “The Voice” 2012 winner Cassadee Pope and musical artist Rush Davis. Singer Jordin Sparks will perform the grand finale.
3m ago / 4:28 PM UTC

Audra McDonald, the parade's grand marshal, has arrived

Kalhan Rosenblatt

Broadway legend Audra McDonald is this year's grand marshal and has arrived on her float. McDonald, who has six Tony awards, was wearing a white coat and teal blouse as she waved to those in attendance.

Organizers said McDonald was selected as grand marshal because she it the "embodiment of the theme."

11m ago / 4:19 PM UTC

The parade kicks off with a medley of pop songs

Kalhan Rosenblatt

From covers of Coldplay to Troye Sivan to Snow Patrol, the "opening spectacular" encompassed a range of songs by artists both new and old. The performance also appeared to touch on the parade's theme, which is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language,” according to the event's website.

Online, the performance received mixed reviews, with one person posting to X writing that they "would like to see more floats, less musical acts."

That person got their wish — following the musical act, the parade officially kicked off.

49m ago / 3:42 PM UTC

Who’s performing this year 

Aria Bendix

Openers: Michelle Williams, Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and former member of Destiny’s Child, will perform in the center of a giant rose for this year’s opening act. She will be joined by “American Idol” star David Archuleta, “The Voice” 2012 winner Cassadee Pope and musical artist Rush Davis.

Mid-parade performances: Emmy-nominated songwriter Alexander Star will sing a tribute to Fort Lauderdale atop the “Visit Lauderdale” float. The “Explore Louisiana” float will feature a Mardis Gras-inspired performance from Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, guitarist James Burton and Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin. And the “Enjoy Illinois” float will showcase the a capella group Straight No Chaser, known for blending blues and jazz with country and rock.

Finale: Jordin Sparks, Grammy-nominated singer and winner of Season 6 of “American Idol,” will close out the festivities with a three-song medley.

1h ago / 3:18 PM UTC

PHOTOS: The final days of Rose Parade preparations

Rose parade floats usually take months to build. Then, the week before the parade, they’re adorned with fresh ingredients like seeds, bark and flowers.

The parade is produced by the nonprofit Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and spans more than 5 miles along Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard. The football game to follow is held at the nearby Rose Bowl Stadium.

Rose Parade floats at Rosemont Pavilion, Pasadena.
American Armenian float Armenian Melodies at its finishing stage at Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday.Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Rose Parade floats at Rosemont Pavilion, Pasadena.
North Carolina A&T State University band, ahead of their anticipated performance at the Rose Parade 2024, arrives at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday.Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Image: Pasadena Prepares For The Rose Bowl
An aerial view of preparations for the Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Thursday.David McNew / Getty Images
Final touches put on Rose Parade floats at Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena
People work on the Cal Poly Universities' "Shock N' Roll: Powering the Musical Current" Rose Parade float at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday. Hans Gutknecht / MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
1h ago / 3:17 PM UTC

When is the Rose Parade, how to watch and what to expect

Natalie Kainz

An expected 800,000 spectators will flock to Pasadena, California, on Monday to watch floral floats, equestrian units and marching bands fill the streets during the 135th annual New Year’s Day tradition: the Rose Parade.

This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” 2024 Tournament of the Roses President Alex Aghajanian said the theme was chosen because “in a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all — music.”

After the parade, the 110th annual Rose Bowl game will kick off at 1 p.m. PT, when the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Michigan Wolverines.

