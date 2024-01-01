Rose Parade 2024 live updates: Follow the floats, performances, celebrity appearances and more

What we know
- The 135th Rose Parade starts today at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. EST. This year’s theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”
- The parade will be broadcast on multiple networks — including ABC, NBC and Univision — and streamed on platforms such as YouTube and Pluto TV.
- This year’s celebration is hosted by CBS anchor Jericka Duncan, Nickelodeon and Disney actor Gabrielle Elyse and 17-year-old “Dance Moms” star Pressley Hosbach. Tony, Grammy and Emmy award-winning actress Audra McDonald will serve as grand marshal.
- The festivities kick off with a performance by singer Michelle Williams, alongside “American Idol” star David Archuleta, “The Voice” 2012 winner Cassadee Pope and musical artist Rush Davis. Singer Jordin Sparks will perform the grand finale.
Audra McDonald, the parade's grand marshal, has arrived
Broadway legend Audra McDonald is this year's grand marshal and has arrived on her float. McDonald, who has six Tony awards, was wearing a white coat and teal blouse as she waved to those in attendance.
Organizers said McDonald was selected as grand marshal because she it the "embodiment of the theme."
The parade kicks off with a medley of pop songs
From covers of Coldplay to Troye Sivan to Snow Patrol, the "opening spectacular" encompassed a range of songs by artists both new and old. The performance also appeared to touch on the parade's theme, which is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language,” according to the event's website.
Online, the performance received mixed reviews, with one person posting to X writing that they "would like to see more floats, less musical acts."
That person got their wish — following the musical act, the parade officially kicked off.
Who’s performing this year
Openers: Michelle Williams, Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and former member of Destiny’s Child, will perform in the center of a giant rose for this year’s opening act. She will be joined by “American Idol” star David Archuleta, “The Voice” 2012 winner Cassadee Pope and musical artist Rush Davis.
Mid-parade performances: Emmy-nominated songwriter Alexander Star will sing a tribute to Fort Lauderdale atop the “Visit Lauderdale” float. The “Explore Louisiana” float will feature a Mardis Gras-inspired performance from Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, guitarist James Burton and Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin. And the “Enjoy Illinois” float will showcase the a capella group Straight No Chaser, known for blending blues and jazz with country and rock.
Finale: Jordin Sparks, Grammy-nominated singer and winner of Season 6 of “American Idol,” will close out the festivities with a three-song medley.
PHOTOS: The final days of Rose Parade preparations
Rose parade floats usually take months to build. Then, the week before the parade, they’re adorned with fresh ingredients like seeds, bark and flowers.
The parade is produced by the nonprofit Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and spans more than 5 miles along Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard. The football game to follow is held at the nearby Rose Bowl Stadium.
When is the Rose Parade, how to watch and what to expect
An expected 800,000 spectators will flock to Pasadena, California, on Monday to watch floral floats, equestrian units and marching bands fill the streets during the 135th annual New Year’s Day tradition: the Rose Parade.
This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” 2024 Tournament of the Roses President Alex Aghajanian said the theme was chosen because “in a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all — music.”
After the parade, the 110th annual Rose Bowl game will kick off at 1 p.m. PT, when the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Michigan Wolverines.