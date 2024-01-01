Rose Parade 2024 live updates: Follow the floats, performances, celebrity appearances and more

Audra McDonald, the parade's grand marshal, has arrived Broadway legend Audra McDonald is this year's grand marshal and has arrived on her float. McDonald, who has six Tony awards, was wearing a white coat and teal blouse as she waved to those in attendance. Organizers said McDonald was selected as grand marshal because she it the "embodiment of the theme." Share this -





The parade kicks off with a medley of pop songs From covers of Coldplay to Troye Sivan to Snow Patrol, the "opening spectacular" encompassed a range of songs by artists both new and old. The performance also appeared to touch on the parade's theme, which is "Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language," according to the event's website. Online, the performance received mixed reviews, with one person posting to X writing that they "would like to see more musical acts." That person got their wish — following the musical act, the parade officially kicked off.





Who's performing this year Openers: Michelle Williams, Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and former member of Destiny's Child, will perform in the center of a giant rose for this year's opening act. She will be joined by "American Idol" star David Archuleta, "The Voice" 2012 winner Cassadee Pope and musical artist Rush Davis. Mid-parade performances: Emmy-nominated songwriter Alexander Star will sing a tribute to Fort Lauderdale atop the "Visit Lauderdale" float. The "Explore Louisiana" float will feature a Mardis Gras-inspired performance from Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, guitarist James Burton and Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin. And the "Enjoy Illinois" float will showcase the a capella group Straight No Chaser, known for blending blues and jazz with country and rock. Finale: Jordin Sparks, Grammy-nominated singer and winner of Season 6 of "American Idol," will close out the festivities with a three-song medley.





PHOTOS: The final days of Rose Parade preparations Rose parade floats usually take months to build. Then, the week before the parade, they're adorned with fresh ingredients like seeds, bark and flowers. The parade is produced by the nonprofit Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and spans more than 5 miles along Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard. The football game to follow is held at the nearby Rose Bowl Stadium. American Armenian float Armenian Melodies at its finishing stage at Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images North Carolina A&T State University band, ahead of their anticipated performance at the Rose Parade 2024, arrives at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images An aerial view of preparations for the Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Thursday. David McNew / Getty Images People work on the Cal Poly Universities' "Shock N' Roll: Powering the Musical Current" Rose Parade float at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday. Hans Gutknecht / MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images





