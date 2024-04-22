Live updates: Student protests at Columbia, Yale, NYU and more universities

Rising tensions on campuses
- Police officers arrested protesters who had set up an encampment on Yale University’s campus in support of the Palestinian cause. In total, 47 students were issued summonses, the university said.
- In New York City, classes at Columbia University were held virtually today amid reports of antisemitic and offensive statements and actions on and near its campus.
- Last week more than 100 Columbia students were arrested after administration called police to report the students as a danger to campus. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told the student newspaper that there were no reports of violence or injury, and that the students were "peaceful, offered no resistance whatsoever."
- Pro-Palestinian encampments have also been established at the University of Michigan, New York University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
- The escalated tension comes ahead of this evening's start of the Jewish holiday of Passover.
Michigan students establish encampment in heart of campus
Protesters at the University of Michigan renewed their criticism of Israeli warfare today by erecting an encampment in the heart of the Ann Arbor campus, on the Diag, or Diagonal Green.
The protest was organized in part by the group Transparency Accountability Humanity Reparations Investment Resistance, better known as TAHRIR Coalition.
Earlier in the day students marched along the Diag chanting, "If you don't get no justice, we don't get no peace."
The coalition's main goal is university divestment from companies or funds that support Israel's war in Gaza, home to a population that has faced mass displacement since Hamas' militants' Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.
The university addressed the demand previously, with Regent Michael Behm saying in late March, "The endowment has no direct investment in any Israeli company. What we do have are funds that one of those companies may be part of a fund. Less than 1/10 of 1% of the endowment is invested indirectly in such companies."
University of Michigan police did not immediately respond to a request for information on its response to today's actions on campus.
Biden condemns antisemitic protests, 'those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians'
President Biden was asked by reporters in Triangle, Va., this afternoon for his message to protestors and whether he condemned antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses.
“I condemn the antisemitic protests, that’s why I’ve set up a program to deal with that," Biden told reporters.
“I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians,” he added.
The comment was an apparent reference to an effort announced last year to initiate partnerships between the departments of Justice and Homeland Security and campus law enforcement to track hate-related threats and supply schools with federal resources to combat a rise in antisemitism.
Rep. Ilhan Omar praises solidarity movement on campuses
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., praised the solidarity emerging as campuses across the country protest the Israel-Hamas war after faculty at Columbia University staged a walkout over the administration’s crackdown.
“On Thursday, Columbia arrested and suspended its students who were peacefully protesting and have now ignited a nationwide Gaza Solidarity movement,” Omar wrote on X. “This is more than the students hoped for and I am glad to see this type of solidarity.”
Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, was arrested while participating in the protests and suspended from Columbia’s nearby sister school Barnard College. The congresswoman said she was “enormously proud” of her daughter.
Hirsi told MSNBC she believed the school targeted for suspension students who were speaking to media. She denied the protest encampment on campus was threatening, describing it as a “beautiful” community and that students held Shabbat during that time.
Columbia courses go virtual as protests continue, faculty stage walkout in support
Students at Columbia University are on their sixth day of camping out in the school's South Lawn, a re-creation of an anti-war demonstration students held in 1968 opposing U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.
Columbia President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik said today that classes would be held virtually and that school leaders would be coming together to discuss a way to bring an end to “this crisis.” The original 1968 protests lasted roughly a week before police forcibly removed students in full-scale police riots, alumni Oren Root described in an opinion essay.
A large group of faculty members staged a walkout today in support of students. Students were arrested last week when school administration asked for police to remove students, citing a threat to safety, though NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told the Columbia Spectator that the protests were peaceful and "offered no resistance whatsoever."
The Columbia encampment has inspired similar demonstrations at other campuses, including New York University, Yale University and University of California Berkeley. Protesters have also gathered outside the gate to Columbia University, where antisemitic incidents and aggressive crowds have been reported.
Pro-Palestinian supporters arrested at encampment on Yale plaza
Police officers on Monday arrested protesters who had set up an encampment on Yale University’s campus in support of the Palestinian cause, one of a growing number of American universities to see demonstrations surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Protesters had been on their third night of camping out in an effort to urge Yale to divest from military weapons manufacturers, the Yale Daily News reported.
Officers gathered at the protest site at Beinecke Plaza shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and were seen approaching the encampment and “flipping up the entrances to the tents,” the school paper wrote on X.
Then officers issued a warning for students and journalists to leave, or they’d be arrested. Minutes later, the school paper wrote on X that police were arresting people.
In total, 47 students were issued summonses, Yale said in a statement Monday.
A high energy crowd at NYU
People gathered in front of New York University's Stern School of Business to protest on Gould Plaza this afternoon. The crowd remained in high energy while chanting “free Palestine." The group also held a communal prayer and took a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives in Gaza.
NYPD was on the scene.
A few people gathered across the street, with at least one person holding an Israeli flag.
Karely Perez, an NYU alumni, said she joined the protest to show her support for the student organizations behind the encampment.
“Once the students start getting mad, things start to change,” she said.
Perez said she was proud of the students and added that although the encampments on university campuses are new, pro-Palestinian activism has always existed at schools like NYU.