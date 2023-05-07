Texas mall shooting live updates: Eight victims killed at Allen Premium Outlets

Allen killings mark 7th mass shooting in Texas since Uvalde massacre

Texas has been rocked by seven mass shootings since a gunman killed 21 people at an elementary school in the city of Uvalde in May 2022, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

In the 12 months since the Uvalde massacre, mass shootings have occurred in the Texas cities of Centerville, Houston, McGregor, Ft. Worth, Dallas, Cleveland and now Allen, where a gunman opened fire Saturday at an outlet shopping mall, according to the database.

In each shooting, at least four people were killed, the data shows. The death toll in Allen is the highest since the Uvalde killings, with eight people killed.