Texas mall shooting live updates: Victims identified in massacre at Allen Premium Outlets

Gov. Greg Abbott says more details to be released in coming days Gov. Greg Abbott said he visited with law enforcement and local leaders in Allen, Texas, on Sunday evening. He said that investigators were unable to explain what exactly led up to the shooting — details the families affected "want to know right now." Abbott said he believed the public will know more about "why and how this happened" in the coming days.





Patch on shooter's chest included a right-wing acronym, officials say The shooter who killed at least eight people and wounded a half-dozen more was wearing a patch on his chest with a right-wing acronym at the time of the massacre. The patch on Mauricio Garcia's chest included the acronym "rwds," according to two senior law enforcement officials. Authorities believe this stands for "right wing death squad" a phrase used in far-right online spaces, one of the senior law enforcement officials said.





27-year-old engineer from India was among the victims Another victim killed in the carnage at the outlet mall in Allen, Texas, over the weekend was identified as 27-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda. Her death was confirmed by a representative from the Telugu Association of North America, a group that serves the Telugu community, and is assisting her family. Thatikonda, an engineer working in Dallas, completed a master's degree at Eastern Michigan University in 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her family will have her remains sent to India, the representative said.





