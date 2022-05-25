Texas school shooting live updates: Biden calls for 'action' on gun laws after 19 children, 2 teachers killed

President Joe Biden has called on Americans to turn their "pain into action" after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left at least 19 students and two teachers dead.

In an emotional speech from the White House Tuesday, Biden said it was time for "every parent, every citizen of this country" to push for "common sense gun laws."

The shooter in the deadly attack was fatally shot by law enforcement officers responding to the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Tributes and messages of support have poured in from around the world in the wake of the school shooting, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said “the people of Ukraine share the pain” of those impacted by the shooting.