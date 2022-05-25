Texas school shooting live updates: Biden calls for 'action' on gun laws after 19 children, 2 teachers killed

President Joe Biden has called on Americans to turn their "pain into action" after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left at least 19 students and two teachers dead.
In an emotional speech from the White House Tuesday, Biden said it was time for "every parent, every citizen of this country" to push for "common sense gun laws."
The shooter in the deadly attack was fatally shot by law enforcement officers responding to the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.
Tributes and messages of support have poured in from around the world in the wake of the school shooting, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said “the people of Ukraine share the pain” of those impacted by the shooting.
Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ by school shooting, calls for gun control
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he was “heartbroken” by the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as he called for stronger gun control.
“I pray for the children and the adults who were killed and for their families,” the pontiff said, speaking at his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
Calling for stronger gun controls, the pope said: “It is time to say ‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons.”
“Let us all make a commitment so that tragedies like this cannot happen again,” he said, echoing his past calls for an end to gun violence.
Zelenskyy offers condolences to victims’ families
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences on Wednesday to the families who have lost their children and loved ones in the Texas school shooting.
In a tweet, Zelenskyy said he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”
As the war in Ukraine raged on, he said the “the people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.”