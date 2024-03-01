Texas wildfires live updates: Hot weather warning as state's biggest blaze spreads

A firefighter works through smoldering debris of a home destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Stinnett, Texas, yesterday.

Enormous Smokehouse Creek Fire shows few signs of stopping

With more than 1 million acres covered so far, an area larger than Rhode Island, the historic Smokehouse Creek fire is only 5% contained and was still raging across two states early today.

Authorities in the Texas Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma were battling to keep the blaze under control and to provide shelter to displaced families, as well as practical aid to the many farmers and ranchers who have seen their livelihoods and livestock damaged or destroyed.

So far, two people have been confirmed dead, but large parts of the remote and rural territory covered by the fire have yet to be surveyed.

On a visit to the U.S.-Texas border yesterday, President Joe Biden pledged to help affected communities.

“When disasters strike, there’s no red states or blue states where I come from,” he said. “Just communities and families looking for help. So we’re standing with everyone affected by these wildfires and we’re going to continue to help you respond and recover.”