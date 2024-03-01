Texas wildfires live updates: Hot weather warning as state's biggest blaze spreads

What to know about Texas wildfires
- The Smokehouse Creek Fire, covering an area larger than Rhode Island, is already the biggest in Texas history.
- The fire covers more than 1 million acres, or 1,600 square miles, and is only 5% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, and covers tens of thousands of acres in Oklahoma.
- Two people have been confirmed dead. Former substitute teacher Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead at her home, family members said. Cindy Owens, believed to be in her 40s, from Amarillo, died yesterday, two days after she got out of her truck in Canadian and the fire "overtook her," officials said.
- There are four other active wildfires and the National Weather Service warns that heat and high winds are likely to cause "critical fire weather conditions again" over the weekend.
Homes destroyed by Smokehouse Creek Fire
A firefighter works through smoldering debris of a home destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Stinnett, Texas, yesterday.
Enormous Smokehouse Creek Fire shows few signs of stopping
With more than 1 million acres covered so far, an area larger than Rhode Island, the historic Smokehouse Creek fire is only 5% contained and was still raging across two states early today.
Authorities in the Texas Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma were battling to keep the blaze under control and to provide shelter to displaced families, as well as practical aid to the many farmers and ranchers who have seen their livelihoods and livestock damaged or destroyed.
So far, two people have been confirmed dead, but large parts of the remote and rural territory covered by the fire have yet to be surveyed.
On a visit to the U.S.-Texas border yesterday, President Joe Biden pledged to help affected communities.
“When disasters strike, there’s no red states or blue states where I come from,” he said. “Just communities and families looking for help. So we’re standing with everyone affected by these wildfires and we’re going to continue to help you respond and recover.”
Historic Texas wildfire burns more than 1 million acres
CANADIAN, Texas — The Smokehouse Creek Fire is now the largest in the state’s history and is only 3% contained. While cooler weather provided some relief, more hot, dry and windy weather is ahead. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports.