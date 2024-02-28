Texas wildfires live updates: Huge blaze covers 300,000 acres, forcing evacuations and cutting off power

Cattle pictured running away from raging wildfires Cattle running through smoke from fires in Stinnett, Texas, on Monday Katlyn Butler

Video shows Texas firefighters driving along highway surrounded by wildfires Video showed firefighters from the Greenville Fire Department driving through wildfires raging across a highway in the Texas Panhandle.

More than 4,000 homes and businesses without power across Texas Wildfires have left 4,254 energy customers without power as of this morning, according to energy-tracking website PowerOutage.us. This includes almost 2,000 customers in Hutchinson County, where the Smokehouse fire has already covered more than 300,000 acres.

'Tragedy and miracles' in wildfire evacuations A sheriff's office working to evacuate people from fire-threatened homes in a neighboring county said the "Panhandle needs prayers," as fires continued to spread. The Moore County Sheriff's Office has been dealing with calls related to a 40,000-acre fire at Windy Deuce in Moore County, which is 20% contained, and is assisting deputies from Hutchinson County, where the huge Smokehouse Creek fire has already covered 300,000 acres. "We have seen tragedy today and we have seen miracles. Today was a historic event we hope never happens again," the office said in a Facebook post.

At least 5 wildfires are raging through the Texas Panhandle Firefighters were battling at least five wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, which have already burned through almost 400,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Incident Viewer. via tfswildfires.com The biggest, at Smokehouse Creek in Hutchinson County has grown to 300,000 acres, more than 450 square miles, and is 0% contained. According to A&M data it is the fifth biggest wildfire in Texas history. At least four fires, including a small one near to Amarillo, have now been contained.

Evacuations ordered across Panhandle Authorities in several locations across northern Texas have told people to leave their homes as uncontrolled fires continue to spread. The National Weather Service in Amarillo said Tuesday night that a mandatory evacuation order was in place for the Mesilla Park area of Potter County. The Moore County Sheriff's Office said Double Diamond, an area west of the city of Fritch, was subject to an emergency evacuation alert. "Due to an the approaching fire it's imperative to evacuate the area for your safety and well-being," the office said in a statement. A shelter has been opened at Celebration Family Church, 811 E, Broadway, Fritch. The Hemphill County Hospital District said it had moved all patients and residents from its hospital and nursing homes in the city of Canadian, to facilities in Pampa to the southwest.