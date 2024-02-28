Texas wildfires live updates: Huge blaze covers 300,000 acres, forcing evacuations and cutting off power

What to know about Texas wildfires
- Wildfires are spreading across the Taxes Panhandle, threatening towns, forcing evacuations and cutting off power to thousands of homes and businesses.
- A fire at Smokehouse Creek, north of Amarillo, has burned through 300,000 acres, more than 450 square miles, and was zero percent contained early this morning. The fire is now twice the size it reached Monday.
- The fires have led to the shutdown and evacuation of a nuclear weapons facility at Pantex out of "an abundance of caution."
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties and urged Texans "to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe."
- Strong winds, unseasonably high temperatures and dry grass are fueling the fires, although rain could arrive tomorrow.
Cattle pictured running away from raging wildfires
Video showed firefighters from the Greenville Fire Department driving through wildfires raging across a highway in the Texas Panhandle.
More than 4,000 homes and businesses without power across Texas
Wildfires have left 4,254 energy customers without power as of this morning, according to energy-tracking website PowerOutage.us.
This includes almost 2,000 customers in Hutchinson County, where the Smokehouse fire has already covered more than 300,000 acres.
'Tragedy and miracles' in wildfire evacuations
A sheriff's office working to evacuate people from fire-threatened homes in a neighboring county said the "Panhandle needs prayers," as fires continued to spread.
The Moore County Sheriff's Office has been dealing with calls related to a 40,000-acre fire at Windy Deuce in Moore County, which is 20% contained, and is assisting deputies from Hutchinson County, where the huge Smokehouse Creek fire has already covered 300,000 acres.
"We have seen tragedy today and we have seen miracles. Today was a historic event we hope never happens again," the office said in a Facebook post.
At least 5 wildfires are raging through the Texas Panhandle
Firefighters were battling at least five wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, which have already burned through almost 400,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Incident Viewer.
The biggest, at Smokehouse Creek in Hutchinson County has grown to 300,000 acres, more than 450 square miles, and is 0% contained. According to A&M data it is the fifth biggest wildfire in Texas history.
At least four fires, including a small one near to Amarillo, have now been contained.
Evacuations ordered across Panhandle
Authorities in several locations across northern Texas have told people to leave their homes as uncontrolled fires continue to spread.
The National Weather Service in Amarillo said Tuesday night that a mandatory evacuation order was in place for the Mesilla Park area of Potter County.
The Moore County Sheriff's Office said Double Diamond, an area west of the city of Fritch, was subject to an emergency evacuation alert.
"Due to an the approaching fire it's imperative to evacuate the area for your safety and well-being," the office said in a statement. A shelter has been opened at Celebration Family Church, 811 E, Broadway, Fritch.
The Hemphill County Hospital District said it had moved all patients and residents from its hospital and nursing homes in the city of Canadian, to facilities in Pampa to the southwest.
Massive wildfire burns through Texas panhandle
Evacuations have been ordered and Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties as wildfires burn in parts of the panhandle.