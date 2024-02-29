Texas wildfires live updates: 1 dead as more than 1 million acres burn across the state

What to know about the Texas wildfires
- More than a million acres across Texas were covered by 23 separate wildfires as of 7 a.m. this morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
- The state's fire preparedness level was raised to a three, meaning outside help from other agencies, regions or states may be required to battle the flames.
- Family members identified an 83-year-old grandmother from the town of Stinnett as the lone person confirmed killed from the fires. Joyce Blankenship, a former substitute teacher, was found dead in her home, family members said.
- The wildfire at Smokehouse Creek is only 3% contained and has covered 850,000 acres — bigger than Rhode Island — quickly making it the second largest in Texas history.
- Conditions ripe for more fires are expected Saturday and Sunday. Heat and high winds — forecast to gust at 20 to 30 and 35 mph — will likely cause “critical fire weather conditions again," the National Weather Service in Amarillo said.
Satellite infrared image reveals areas scorched by wildfire
This satellite color infrared image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an active fire line and burn scars from the Smokehouse Creek wildfire northwest of Miami, Texas yesterday.
Burned vegetation appears in shades of black/grey and healthy, not burned, vegetation appears in shades of red/pink. A cluster of wildfires is scorching the Texas Panhandle, including a blaze that grew into one of the largest in state history.
More than 1 million acres are burning across Texas
An area covering more than 1,500 square miles, more than 1 million acres, was burning across the state of Texas as of 3.30 a.m. ET this morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
At least 23 fires were in progress — the biggest of them, at Smokehouse Creek, covers more than 850,000 acres and is only 3% contained.
Several smaller fires, many of them in the western part of the state with some covering just 1 acre, have been put out.
‘It was getting hard to breathe’; Texas couple recalls massive wildfire
A Texas couple talks to NBC News’ Tom Llamas about the impact of the wildfire burning across the panhandle. Video provided by the couple show flames from the fire near the motel they own.
More hot, windy weather in store for weekend
The National Weather Service in Amarillo says the region faces a forecast that will likely cause “critical fire weather conditions again.”
Highs will get into the high 70s starting tomorrow, but on Saturday and Sunday high winds of 20 to 30 and 35 mph are forecast. Heat and high winds help fuel wildfires like those seen in the Texas Panhandle, which are ongoing.
Today, there is a chance of a wintry mix for some of the areas in the panhandle impacted by the fires, the weather service said.