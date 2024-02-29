Texas wildfires live updates: 1 dead as more than 1 million acres burn across the state

Burned vegetation appears in shades of black/grey and healthy, not burned, vegetation appears in shades of red/pink. A cluster of wildfires is scorching the Texas Panhandle, including a blaze that grew into one of the largest in state history.

This satellite color infrared image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an active fire line and burn scars from the Smokehouse Creek wildfire northwest of Miami, Texas yesterday.

More than 1 million acres are burning across Texas

An area covering more than 1,500 square miles, more than 1 million acres, was burning across the state of Texas as of 3.30 a.m. ET this morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

At least 23 fires were in progress — the biggest of them, at Smokehouse Creek, covers more than 850,000 acres and is only 3% contained.

Several smaller fires, many of them in the western part of the state with some covering just 1 acre, have been put out.