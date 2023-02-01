Tyre Nichols funeral live updates: Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Memphis service

What to know about Tyre Nichols' funeral
- Tyre Nichols' funeral is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
- Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral, her office said. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, according to the release.
- Nichols' funeral service is being held five days after the city of Memphis released videos showing the brutal police assault on him Jan. 7. Since the release, the Memphis Police Department's Scorpion unit, whose members included the five fired officers charged with second-degree murder, has been permanently deactivated.
- The fallout has also reached other agencies, including the Memphis Fire Department, which terminated three EMTs. Two additional Memphis police officers have also been relieved of duty.
Sharpton to deliver eulogy
The Rev. Al Sharpton, who leads the National Action Network civil rights group, will deliver the eulogy, according to a news release about the funeral services. Sharpton is the host of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation.”
Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre NicholsFeb. 1, 202311:04
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the former police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face.
Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described their violent encounter with former Memphis Police Officer Emmitt Martin III just days after the department released police body camera and surveillance videos of Nichols’ arrest that sparked angry protests against police violence in Memphis and across the country.
Fearing arrest because they had been smoking marijuana and had a small amount of pot on them, as well as a registered handgun, the brothers admitted they tried to flee in Harris’ car.
“I got scared,” Harris said, adding that he was able to evade the police for about 2 miles before crashing his car. “When I got out the car and tried to run, that’s when Officer Emmitt grabbed me. He slammed me on the ground and pulled his gun out.”
Harris said Martin pinned him to the pavement with a knee on his neck and pointed a service weapon at his head. “I’ll blow your face off,” Martin said, according to Harris.
Hervey said Martin also threatened to shoot him in the face.
Relatives of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd to attend funeral
Two guests who lost family members in encounters with police officers — Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother — are expected to attend, according to a news release from a lawyer for Nichols’ family.