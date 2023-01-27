Tyre Nichols video live updates: Memphis set to release bodycam video

Police chief says so far probe can't 'substantiate' reckless driving claim Memphis police initially said Tyre Nichols was stopped for reckless driving in the brutal police interaction on Jan. 7, but Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said Friday authorities have not been able to substantiate the reason for the stop. “We have not been able to substantiate the cause of the stop, the violation. The only thing that we have right now is the officer saying that Mr. Nichols was driving recklessly, initially on the wrong side of the road,” she told NBC News' Tom Llamas Friday morning. Memphis police chief describes ‘horrific, alarming’ video showing fatal beating of Tyre Nichols Jan. 27, 2023 15:58 “My staff, I asked them to pull all of the video that they can find in the area … and we were unable to find that and we were unable to get that captured on body worn camera as well from the initial officer,” she explained. The chief condemned the officers' behavior in the incident, saying they their actions were “not police protocol.” “I’ve been in business for 36 years and a lot of the aggression and the approach [of the officers] was over the top,” she said. Share this -





'This is the blueprint': Crump applauds DA for swiftly charging ex-Memphis officers Civil rights attorney Ben Crump on Friday applauded the district attorney for swiftly filing charges against the five former Memphis officers accused of beating Tyre Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. But Crump, who is representing the family, said justice should be quickly pursued in every case of police brutality. “We look at how swiftly the district attorney brought charges against them in less than 20 days. Then we want to proclaim that this is the blueprint going forward for any time any officers, whether they be black or white, will be held accountable," Crump said at a news conference Friday. He continued: "No longer can you tell us we got to wait six months to a year even though we have a video with evidence of the excessive force and the crime. No more can you tell us that. With these five black officers, you all moved swiftly." Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after the traffic stop. Share this -





Lawyers applaud kidnapping charges and say Nichols was 'terrorized' Attorney Antonio Romanucci said terrorism was part of the kidnapping charges against the five Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death. “Think about the weight of a kidnapping charge being brought against officers who are wearing a badge, a shield, carrying weapons on their duty belt, acting under the color of law. When has that happened in this country?” he said. He pointed to the September 11, 2001, attacks and other "heinous acts" that have happened in the U.S. related to terrorism. "That, ladies and gentlemen, is the definition that we are dealing with here on this kidnapping charge. It is terrorism. It was designed to terrorize the victim. This young man by definition of the law in this state was terrorized, not by one, not by two, but by five officers who we now know that the charges brought actually state that they acted in concert with each other," he said. "They acted together as that pack of wolves to inflict harm, terrorism, oppression of liberty, oppression of constitutional rights, which led to murder,” Romanucci continued. Attorney Ben Crump said Nichols’ told the officers, “I just want to home home.” “It's a traffic stop for God’s sake. A simple traffic stop. He’s kidnapped for a simple traffic stop?" Crump asked. Share this -





Nichols' mother: He said he was going to be famous one day RowVaughn Wells said that she hasn't had time to grieve her son Tyre Nichols' death, but remembered him fondly on Friday. "My son is looking down smiling," she said. "You know it’s funny, he’s always saying he was going to be famous one day, I didn’t know this is what he meant." Attorney Ben Crump said Nichols’ last words in the body camera footage of his arrest were three cries for his mother. "I'm still dealing with the death of my son. This was not supposed to happen. My son was supposed to be with me today," she said. "I’ll always be with him because I told everyone he has a tattoo of my name on his arm." "My son loved me to death and I loved him to death," Wells continued. "No mother should go through what I'm going through right now. To lose their child to the violent way that I lost my child."

Calls to disband Memphis PD's Scorpion Unit Attorney Antonio Romanucci called for disbanding the Scorpion Unit, an anti-violence unit within the Memphis Police Department involved in the arrest of Nichols. He called the squad an “oppression unit” that targets the city’s most vulnerable. This unit had “engaged in this type of brutality before,” attorney Ben Crump said. Memphis’ Scorpion Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods, was created in October 2021 under the police department’s Organized Crime Unit. Made up of 40 officers divided into four 10-member teams, the unit was tasked not only with addressing violent crime but also with investigating car thefts and gangs. The officers’ “crime suppression” assignments changed depending on where crime was worst. This week, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis announced a review of all the police department’s specialized units, including Scorpion, in response to Nichols’ death. Share this -





Memphis police chief explains why footage will be released late on Friday Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said that the long-anticipated body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' assault will be released Friday evening on YouTube and on the city's website. Davis told Tom Llamas in an interview on NBC News NOW that they decided to release the hour-long video late on Friday because they wanted to lessen the potential effect on the community and the school system. "Friday evening will be a good time to try to get people home, try to have our children safe and have a means of being able to manage any type of response," she said. The police will be monitoring and managing areas of Memphis as well as have beefed up their contingency staffing, Davis said, as they anticipate it is likely that people will protest after the video is released. "We don’t want to overreact. But the reality is, is that there are individuals that may want to exercise their First Amendment right and come out and protest," the police chief added. Share this -





Family wants Nichols' death to lead to reform and a new law Tyre Nichols' parents want the charges against the five Memphis police officers to lead to reform by way of a new law, the family's attorney, Ben Crump, said Friday. Crump called for the creation of “Tyre’s Law” that will call upon law enforcement “to intervene when they see crimes being committed, even if those crimes are being committed by their fellow officers.” “That would be the appropriate legacy that we give Tyre Nichols,” he said. Share this -





Nichols' stepfather calls for peaceful protests Rodney Wells, Nichols' stepfather, said his family is “very satisfied” with the charges and with authorities for acting “very, very quickly” in the case. He urged for residents across the nation outraged over the display of police brutality to protest peacefully. “We want peace. We do not want any type of uproar. We don’t want any type of disturbance. We want peaceful protests,” he said. Law enforcement agencies around the country are bracing for demonstrations as the police bodycam video of Nichols' Jan. 7 violent arrest is set to be released after 7 p.m. ET. Share this -





Don't let your children see the Nichols video, his mother says RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, said Friday she hasn't seen all the footage of her son's arrest, but "what I’ve heard is very horrific." "Any of you who have children, please don’t let them see it," she said during a news conference a day after five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in her son's death. She directed a message to the officers, saying: "You also disgraced your own families. But you know what, I'm going to pray for you and your families because at the end of the day, this shouldn’t have happened." Share this -





