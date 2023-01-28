New videos reveal police brutally assailing Tyre Nichols
- Protesters gathered in Memphis, New York, Washington, D.C., and other cities on Friday night as others took to social media to remember Tyre Nichols after four videos of the fatal beating were released. His family asked demonstrators to remain peaceful.
- The footage shows the 29-year-old, who died three days after the traffic stop, being kicked, punched, clubbed and more without signs of fighting back.
- In the videos, Nichols calls for his mom. She said earlier this week he was 80 yards away from her house when the beating took place.
- Five ex-Memphis police officers have been charged in Nichols' death, and two sheriffs' deputies were relieved of duty after the videos were released.
Rev. Al Sharpton: 'This video should be all a jury needs to convict'
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton released a statement on Twitter early Saturday, ahead of speaking at a New York rally condemning Nichols’ death.
“Nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd shook the world, here we are. This video should be all a jury needs to convict each of the five officers who relentlessly beat Tyre Nichols to death,” Sharpton said.
He added “the sad reality is that police brutality will be an ever-present threat for Black and Brown Americans unless cops continually see that those who use blunt force will go to jail.”
Sharpton, who will be delivering the eulogy at Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday, echoed the family’s pleas for non-violence and warned “the more you act up, the more these cops will use it as an excuse for their despicable actions.”
What we know about the 5 police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.
The officers had been on the job for between two and six years and some had participated in community anti-violence projects, prosecutors said.
Harrowing videos show police fatally beat Tyre Nichols, who cries out for his mother
It took 26 minutes for a stretcher to appear at the spot where Tyre Nichols was slumped over on the ground after a Memphis police officer was first seen kicking him in the face.
That was according to one of the four videos authorities released Friday night capturing the brutal assault on 29-year-old Nichols, who was pulled over during a Jan. 7 traffic stop and was dead three days later.
The videos depicted Nichols being punched, struck with a baton, appearing to be kicked in the face, and sprayed with an irritant. They also captured him crying out for his mother and saying he was trying to go home.