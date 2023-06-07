IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 4 minutes ago

Millions in eastern U.S. face unhealthy air quality conditions from Canada wildfire smoke: Live Updates

New York City ranked second and Detroit third among major cities for the worst air quality worldwide Wednesday, according to IQAir, a Swiss air monitoring company.

US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires

05:44
By NBC News

Millions of people in the eastern U.S. woke up to another day of poor air quality conditions Wednesday, as smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada wafted over the country.

About 98 million people in parts of 18 states from South Carolina to New Hampshire were under air quality alerts Wednesday morning for both wildfire smoke and ozone.

Poor air quality affects 18 states

4m ago / 12:36 PM UTC

Over 400 wildfires are blazing in Canada

Marlene Lenthang and The Associated Press

The smoke taking over swathes of the U.S. is coming from Canada, where over 400 wildfires are burning, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fires Centre

In Quebec, more than 150 forest fires were burning Tuesday with more than 110 considered out of control. The fires prompted evacuation orders in Chibougamau, Quebec, a remote town of about 7,500 Tuesday evening.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair called the situation “serious” and described images of the wildfire season “the most severe we have ever witnessed in Canada.”

“The current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity,” he added.  


16m ago / 12:25 PM UTC

NOAA radar shows intense smoke over eastern U.S.

A screenshot of a radar-based analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration taken on Wednesday morning shows near-surface smoke over the U.S.
A screenshot of a radar-based analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration taken on Wednesday morning shows near-surface smoke over the U.S.NOAA
16m ago / 12:24 PM UTC

New Jersey Forest Fire Service warns about wildfire

Jason Abbruzzese

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service warned Tuesday night about an uncontained wildfire.

The National Weather Service has warned that fire weather had been developing in the U.S., which can spark "dry thunderstorms" that can spark wildfires.

23m ago / 12:17 PM UTC

Smoky haze blankets Yankee game

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees
Hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires the New York Yankees walk out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 6, 2023, in The Bronx, New York.Sarah Stier / Getty Images
24m ago / 12:16 PM UTC

New York City had the worst air quality in the world Tuesday night

Marlene Lenthang and Kathryn Prociv

New York City had the worst air quality in the world Tuesday night as the Atlantic coast was blanketed in smoke and smog from the Canadian wildfires.

The city reached the top of the worst air quality chart on IQAir, a Swiss air monitoring company, around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, with levels that exceeded the prior worst air quality event on record for the area in July 2002.

By Wednesday morning, New York docked down to second, after New Delhi, India.

City dwellers woke up to yet another hazy sky and a sun that blazed more red and orange than usual due to the smoke.

28m ago / 12:12 PM UTC

How poor air quality hurts your health

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

Poor air quality can be caused by any airborne “irritant” — a particle or substance in the air that is harmful to a person to breathe in, according to Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist at the Allergy & Asthma Network.

Many of the health issues people see from poor air quality, in general, can overlap with health issues people see from wildfire smoke, said Wynne Armand, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate director of the MGH Center for the Environment and Health.

28m ago / 12:12 PM UTC

98 million people under air quality alerts for wildfire smoke, ozone

Kathryn Prociv

Much of the nation will grapple with low air quality on Wednesday as wildfire smoke from Canada continues to pass over the U.S.

Parts of 18 states are under air quality alerts Wednesday morning from South Carolina to New Hampshire. Large metro areas under alerts include New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Another surge of significant smoke will move south Wednesday afternoon across the Northeast with the worst of the smoke expected in and around New York City from 3 to 9 p.m.

