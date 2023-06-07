Millions in eastern U.S. face unhealthy air quality conditions from Canada wildfire smoke: Live Updates

Over 400 wildfires are blazing in Canada

The smoke taking over swathes of the U.S. is coming from Canada, where over 400 wildfires are burning, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fires Centre.

In Quebec, more than 150 forest fires were burning Tuesday with more than 110 considered out of control. The fires prompted evacuation orders in Chibougamau, Quebec, a remote town of about 7,500 Tuesday evening.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair called the situation “serious” and described images of the wildfire season “the most severe we have ever witnessed in Canada.”

“The current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity,” he added.