UNLV shooting live updates: Suspect is dead as multiple victims are reported by Las Vegas police

What to know about the UNLV shooting
- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is responding to reports of an active shooter on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
- The shooting occurred near Beam Hall.
- There appear to be multiple victims, police said in a post on X.
- Police said the suspect has been located and is dead.
I-15 North is closed for first responders, officials say
Interstate 15 North is closed from Blue Diamond to Charleston Boulevard, police said on X, to make way for first responders.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Las Vegas is the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history took place in Las Vegas in October 2017 when a gunman opened fire on the Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip from his hotel room.
That shooting claimed 59 lives and injured more than 500.
Police evacuating UNLV buildings
Police are evacuating buildings on the campus of UNLV "one at a time," according to a post from UNLV on X.
Police are continuing to ask those on campus to shelter in place as they continue to investigate.
Las Vegas mayor says she is 'praying' for UNLV
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a post on X that the news coming out of UNLV is "tragic and heartbreaking."
Reports of an active shooting on UNLV's campus broke this afternoon.
"Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation," Goodman said.
Nevada representatives urge those on UNLV campus to avoid the area of active shooting reports
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., who represents a part of Las Vegas, and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., whose district includes UNLV, urged people on campus to evacuate the area and find safe spaces in posts on X.
Both said they are monitoring reports of an active shooting on campus and are working with law enforcement.
Lee said she is "horrified" by reports of a shooting.
Beam Hall is one of the campus' primary classroom buildings
Beam Hall is one of UNLV's main instructional buildings with classes from a host of schools held there every day.
The Lee Business School calls Beam Hall, which has just one primary entrance and exit, its home base.
UNLV shelter-in-place order remains in effect
UNLV is asking people on campus to shelter in place despite police reports that the suspect has been contained and is dead.
The school added that this is an active investigation into a shooting that broke out this afternoon.
Ground stop at Harry Reid International Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration has placed a ground stop at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas after reports of an active shooting on the campus of UNLV.
Nevada senators in contact with law enforcement about campus shooting
Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen and Cortez Masto said they are in touch with local law enforcement and is monitoring reports about the active shooting at UNLV.
Both Rosen and Masto encouraged people to stay away from the area and to listen to law enforcement in posts on X.
Las Vegas police say the suspect has died
The suspect involved in UNLV campus shooting has been located and is dead, Las Vegas police said in a post on X. It's not immediately clear if the suspect died of a self-inflicted wound or was shot by authorities.
Suspect contained in UNLV shooting, police say
The suspect in the active shooting on UNLV's campus has been contained, Las Vegas police said on X.
Police said to avoid the area and that the investigation is ongoing.
More shots fired at UNLV Student Union
University police are responding to additional shots fired at the UNLV Student Union, the school said on X.
There appears to be multiple victims, Las Vegas police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the active shooter was near Beam Hall and that there appears to be multiple victims at this time.
Las Vegas police responding to active shooter
University police are responding to an active shooter on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The school posted on X that there is a confirmed active shooter on campus. Police were responding after getting reports of shots fired.