Winter storm live updates: Heavy snow to hit the Northeast, bringing travel hazards

Satellite images show weather system over the Northeast A weather system approaches the northeastern United States this morning in satellite images captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA

Heavy snow blankets central Pennsylvania Almost 3 inches of snow has fallen in central parts of Pennsylvania as of 4 a.m., with more on the way. Video posted to X in Northumberland, a town north of Harrisburg, showed a steady stream of snowfall. Kevin Clamato, who made the post, said there was 2.8 inches of snow in 32-degree conditions.

Philadelphia braces for 'heavy snow' during morning commute The outlook for a swath of the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia to the New York City area includes the likelihood of moderate to heavy snowfall during the morning commute, federal forecasters said late yesterday. The heaviest snowfall was expected in Pennsylvania and east of New York City south of Interstate 78 from 1 to 4 a.m., the weather service said. An elipse of snowfall from Philadelphia to New York City was a part of a weather service forecast graphic late yesterday. It applies to the morning hours today. "Areas near & northwest of the I-95 corridor likely see moderate to heavy snow during the height of rush hour," the service's office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said on the social media platform X. "Please keep this in mind!" it said.