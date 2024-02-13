Winter storm live updates: Heavy snow to hit the Northeast, bringing travel hazards

What to know about storms in the Northeast:
- A powerful winter storm is expected to hit areas from eastern Pennsylvania to Massachusetts, snarling traffic during rush hour this morning.
- Snow is forecast to fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour during the morning commute along the Interstate 95 corridor from Philadelphia to Hartford and Providence, Rhode Island.
- Heavier snow with potential rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible across eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and up through northern Connecticut and Rhode Island.
- New York City could pick up 6 inches or more from this storm, which would be the city's largest snowstorm in two years. Mayor Eric Adams said public schools would move to remote learning today.
Satellite images show weather system over the Northeast
A weather system approaches the northeastern United States this morning in satellite images captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heavy snow blankets central Pennsylvania
Almost 3 inches of snow has fallen in central parts of Pennsylvania as of 4 a.m., with more on the way.
Video posted to X in Northumberland, a town north of Harrisburg, showed a steady stream of snowfall. Kevin Clamato, who made the post, said there was 2.8 inches of snow in 32-degree conditions.
Philadelphia braces for 'heavy snow' during morning commute
The outlook for a swath of the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia to the New York City area includes the likelihood of moderate to heavy snowfall during the morning commute, federal forecasters said late yesterday.
The heaviest snowfall was expected in Pennsylvania and east of New York City south of Interstate 78 from 1 to 4 a.m., the weather service said.
An elipse of snowfall from Philadelphia to New York City was a part of a weather service forecast graphic late yesterday. It applies to the morning hours today.
"Areas near & northwest of the I-95 corridor likely see moderate to heavy snow during the height of rush hour," the service's office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said on the social media platform X.
"Please keep this in mind!" it said.
Forecast for snowy roads extends into parts of the South
As Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City prepare for the Nor'easter's snow blitz, the weather service yesterday expanded its forecast for snow to include additional parts of the South and mid-Atlantic.
A winter weather advisory, which indicates that freezing rain or 2 to 4 inches of snow is in the forecast, was issued for areas of northern Virginia, the weather service said.
A winter storm warning, which indicates that at least 6 inches of snow is expected to fall in a 12-hour span, was issued for communities in Maryland and West Virginia, it said.
The advisory and warning cover most of the morning hours today. Here's a map that includes the areas covered by the advisory and warning.
For much of the region covered by the weather service's office in Sterling, Virginia — it calls it Baltimore/Washington — rain will transform into "heavy, wet snow," it said.
"Travel could be very difficult," the agency said in a winter weather message.