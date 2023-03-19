Live television scare as CBS Los Angeles meteorologist faints and collapses during broadcast

It was a harrowing moment of live television Saturday when a CBS Los Angeles (KCAL) meteorologist fainted and collapsed during a morning newscast.

"KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson was about to start her weather forecast this morning when she fainted," CBS Los Angeles said in an update on Saturday. "Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive."

In video of the Saturday morning newscast, co-anchors Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina tossed to Carlson for an update on weather.

“Who is ready for some sunshine? I know I am. Let’s start off with a check of your next weather with meteorologist Alyssa Carlson. She joins us live in the studio,” Medina says.

As Medina continues to talk, viewers see Carlson’s eyes roll into the back of her head before she slumps over and collapses.

Kim let’s out a concerned “Oh” before Medina says they’re going to go to break.

Following the incident, KCAL posted to Twitter that Carlson "is now resting and recovering."

Carlson posted to her own Facebook thanking people for "all the texts, calls, and well wishes."

"I am going to be ok!" she wrote.

The news station and Carlson did not disclose any details about why Carlson fainted.

KCAL said the meteorologist will be back to work "as soon as she’s well enough to return."