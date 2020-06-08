The long goodbye to George Floyd reaches his hometown of Houston

Childhood friends of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death touched off a national debate about systemic racism, paid their final respects to the Houston native on Monday.
Floyd's casket arrived at Fountain of Praise church, where mourners braved 90-degree heat to wait outside before coming in for their personal tributes.
Mourners, wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, filed into two lines as ushers directed them to Floyd's gold-colored casket where they said their goodbyes.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner were among those paying tribute at the church on Monday.
Monday's viewing precedes Tuesday's final memorial service at the same church that's being limited to 500 people, also a result of the pandemic.
Floyd died two weeks ago after he was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill and a Minneapolis police pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes, officials said.
Four officers have been arrested in connection to Floyd's death.
The incident has sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.Floyd was eulogized in Minneapolis last week and a viewing was held Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.
Floyd was raised in Houston’s Third Ward and played football at Yates High School.
