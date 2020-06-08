The long goodbye to George Floyd reaches his hometown of Houston

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Childhood friends of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death touched off a national debate about systemic racism, paid their final respects to the Houston native on Monday.

Charlene Thompson cries as she passes the casket of George Floyd in Houston on June 8, 2020. David J. Phillip / Pool via AP

Floyd's casket arrived at Fountain of Praise church, where mourners braved 90-degree heat to wait outside before coming in for their personal tributes.

Mourners, wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, filed into two lines as ushers directed them to Floyd's gold-colored casket where they said their goodbyes.

Mourners wait on line for the viewing of George Floyd at he Fountain of Praise Church in Houston on June 8, 2020. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner were among those paying tribute at the church on Monday.

Monday's viewing precedes Tuesday's final memorial service at the same church that's being limited to 500 people, also a result of the pandemic.

Floyd died two weeks ago after he was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill and a Minneapolis police pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes, officials said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pays his respects at the casket of George Floyd in Houston on June 8, 2020. David J. Phillip / Pool via AP

Four officers have been arrested in connection to Floyd's death.

The incident has sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.Floyd was eulogized in Minneapolis last week and a viewing was held Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

Floyd was raised in Houston’s Third Ward and played football at Yates High School.

