Long Island man arrested for driving with 99 license suspensions

A minor traffic violation led to the arrest of a Long Island man in New York after police learned that he was driving with 99 license suspensions.

Gilbert Cantres, 55, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Tuesday morning by Suffolk County Police and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The police department said in a release that two officers had initiated a traffic stop on Broadway at Sunrise Highway just before 11:30 a.m. after they saw a driver fail to signal a turn.

After further investigation, the officers found that Cantres had numerous suspensions on his driver license.

It's not clear if Cantres has obtained an attorney.