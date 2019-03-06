Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 6, 2019, 10:11 PM UTC By Janelle Griffith

Alex Trebek, longtime "Jeopardy!" host, revealed Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said in a video posted to YouTube he will attempt to finish out this season of "Jeopardy!"

"Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week, I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," he said.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said in the video. "And I'm going to keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends and I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek, 78, has hosted the show since 1984. He took a leave of absence in January 2018 after surgery to remove blood clots from his brain.

In October 2018, Trebek renewed his contract with Sony Pictures Television to continue as host of the popular quiz show through 2022.

According to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of the major cancers with 91 percent of patients dying within five years of a diagnosis. It is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths.