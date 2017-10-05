Houston, we’ve got another possible problem.

Tropical Storm Nate is churning in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and could make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, according to Dennis Feltgen of the National Hurricane Center.

“However, it is too early to pin down the timing, location, or magnitude of the impacts of wind, storm, surge and rainfall,” Feltgen said in an email.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Tropical depression could hit South as Hurricane Nate this weekend 1:31 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1063157315723" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In short, the NHC says Nate is likely to gain strength in the coming days. The center does not yet know whether Nate will grow into another hurricane. Houston, which is still recovering from Hurricane Irma, is not in its sights, although it could feel its effects.

But New Orleans, which dodged a big bullet when Irma veered north and away, is right now in Nate’s path.

“At this stage, residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana through the NW Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of Nat, check their supplies and heed any advice given by local officials,” Feltgen wrote.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the latest NHC advisory, Nate was marching northwest at a speed of 9 mph with winds of up to 40 mph as it moved across northeastern Nicaragua and drenching the country with up to 20 inches in rain.

A satellite image shows a tropical depression off the coast of Central America on Oct. 5. NOAA

Costa Rica and Panama are also forecast to get soaked, and the NHC warned “these areas may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.”

The Mexican government, which is still picking up the pieces from a recent deadly earthquake, has issued a tropical storm warning for the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and some nearby islands.

“Strengthening is likely once the center moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday,” the NHC advisory warned.