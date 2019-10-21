Breaking News Emails
Lori Harvey, stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, was arrested Sunday after fleeing the scene of a collision, the Beverly Hills Police Department said.
Police received a report at about 9:48 p.m. that a sedan had collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles.
When police arrived at the scene, the driver of the sedan, who was determined to be Lori Harvey, had fled, according to Lt. Elisabeth Albanese.
"Harvey left the scene of the collision without providing her information or contacting police as required by law, and caused a delay in the police investigation," Albanese said in a statement.
The 22-year-old model was later stopped and issued a citation for misdemeanor hit-and-run and obstructing/delaying a police officer, Albanese said.
No injuries were reported.
Lori Harvey is due in court Jan. 21, 2020.