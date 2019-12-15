Lori Loughlin accuses prosecutors of concealing evidence in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, claimed in court documents that federal prosecutors are concealing evidence in the sprawling college admissions scandal.
In the claim filed Friday in Massachusetts federal court, lawyers for the couple said the judge’s intervention was “urgently needed” in a case that includes charges of mail fraud, bribery and other crimes.
Loughlin and Giannulli have contested allegations that they paid $500,000 in bribes to help secure their daughters' admissions to the University of Southern California.
They are among dozens of defendants who prosecutors have accused of falsifying records and laundering millions to gain access to top-tier universities.
The college prep executive who allegedly helped the couple with the scheme, William Rick Singer, has said he committed similar crimes for 750 families.
The filing claims prosecutors have refused to turn over exculpatory evidence that appears to show Loughlin and Giannulli believed their payments to Singer and USC's athletics department would be used for legitimate purposes.
Prosecutors allege the couple’s daughters gained special athletics admission after they were fraudulently portrayed as rowers.
The United States Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.