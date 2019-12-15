Lori Loughlin accuses prosecutors of concealing evidence in college admissions scandal

The actor and her husband say the material would help them show that they believed their payments would be used for legitimate purposes.
Image: Actor Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, leave the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme,
Actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston in April after facing charges in the nationwide college admissions cheating scheme.Brian Snyder / Reuters file

By Tim Stelloh

Actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, claim in court documents that federal prosecutors are concealing evidence in the sprawling college admissions scandal.

In the claim, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston, attorneys for the couple said the judge's intervention was “urgently needed” in a case that includes charges of mail fraud, bribery and other crimes.

Loughlin and Giannulli have contested allegations that they paid $500,000 in bribes to help secure their daughters' admissions to the University of Southern California, or USC. They are among dozens of defendants whom prosecutors have accused of having falsified records and laundered millions of dollars to gain access to top-tier universities.

The college prep executive who allegedly helped the couple with the scheme, William Rick Singer, has said he committed similar crimes for 750 families.

The filing claims that prosecutors have refused to turn over exculpatory evidence that appears to show that Loughlin and Giannulli believed their payments to Singer and USC's athletics department would be used for legitimate purposes.

Prosecutors allege that the couple's daughters gained special athletics admission after they were fraudulently portrayed as rowers.

The U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

