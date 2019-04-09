Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 9, 2019, 5:53 PM GMT / Updated April 9, 2019, 6:19 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt and Tom Winter

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband are among 16 parents indicted for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged last month with conspiracy to commit mail fraud for allegedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 to help their two daughters get into the University of Southern California. The indictment adds a charge of money laundering against the couple and 14 other defendants involved in the scheme.

The second charge stems from the parents allegedly funneling the bribes and other payments through a purported charity and for-profit corporation and transferring money from outside of the U.S. into the country "for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme," the U.S. attorney's office said.

Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on "Full House," appeared in federal court last month, and was released on a $1 million bond.

On Monday, actress Felicity Huffman was among 14 defendants accused in the scandal who agreed to plead guilty, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Huffman's husband, William H. Macy, was not charged in the FBI investigation.

Fifty people were originally charged in the scheme, in which some parents spent between $200,000 to $6.5 million to ensure that their children received guaranteed admission at the schools of their choice.

Thirty-three are parents and nine were college coaches. The others were a mix of standardized test administrators, a test proctor and Singer associates, authorities said.

The scheme's mastermind, William Rick Singer, has pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice.

Singer, who operated a for-profit college counseling and preparation business, The Edge College & Career Network, LLC, and purported charity, the Key Worldwide Foundation, helped authorities unravel the scam by wearing a wire an cooperating with investigators.