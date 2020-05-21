Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband agreed to plead guilty to charges connected to their roles in a massive college admission scandal that rocked higher education, prosecutors said Thursday.

In a deal struck with federal prosecutors in Boston, the "Full House" actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli agreed to serve time in prison for allegedly passing off their daughters as elite athletes and securing their admission to the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors in Boston said.

Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli is now expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, authorities said.

If a federal judge signs off on the deals, Loughlin will spend two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, be subjected to two years of supervised release and perform 100 hours of community service, prosecutors said.

In Giannulli’s plea agreement, he agreed to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.

"We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, both live in Los Angeles and their next court date was not immediately set.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.