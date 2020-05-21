Watch: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus briefing | NYC Mayor gives update

Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty in college admissions scandal, agree to serve prison time

Prosecutors say the "Full House" actress faked the athletic credentials of her daughters to get them into USC.
Image:
Actress Lori Loughlin arrives at the court to appear before Judge M. Page Kelley to face charge for allegedly conspiring to commit mail fraud and other charges in the college admissions scandal at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019.Joseph Prezioso / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband agreed to plead guilty to charges connected to their roles in a massive college admission scandal that rocked higher education, prosecutors said Thursday.

In a deal struck with federal prosecutors in Boston, the "Full House" actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli agreed to serve time in prison for allegedly passing off their daughters as elite athletes and securing their admission to the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors in Boston said.

Judge in Lori Loughlin case calls coercion allegation ‘serious and disturbing’

April 18, 202000:33

Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli is now expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, authorities said.

If a federal judge signs off on the deals, Loughlin will spend two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, be subjected to two years of supervised release and perform 100 hours of community service, prosecutors said.

In Giannulli’s plea agreement, he agreed to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.

"We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, both live in Los Angeles and their next court date was not immediately set.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.