"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin walked out of federal prison in Northern California on Monday after serving two months for her role in a massive college admissions scandal.

She was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, about 40 miles east of downtown San Francisco, Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor said.

Loughlin had reported to the lockup on Oct. 30.

"She is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons," Taylor said in a statement. "For privacy, safety and security reasons, we cannot discuss release plans for any inmate."

FCI Dublin is the same federal facility where “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman served her 11 days in October of 2019.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, admitted in May to paying $500,000 to ringleader Rick Singer to falsely designate her daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, thus gaining them special consideration for admission.

Neither of the daughters was a rower. The couple went as far as to stage photos of them working out on rowing machines in their admissions applications.

