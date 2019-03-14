Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 14, 2019, 6:05 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

The fallout has begun for Olivia Jade Giannulli, whose mother, Lori Loughlin, was charged this week in a college admissions scandal. Beauty retailer Sephora announced on Thursday it is ending its partnership with the social media influencer.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," Sephora told NBC News in a statement.

Giannulli, 19, is a YouTube star and was a collaborator and paid influencer with Sephora. She released a bronzing powder palette with Sephora in December 2018. The $28, six-color Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette was no longer available on Sephora's website Thursday. A search of the palette returns a message saying the product is not carried.

Giannulli is in her first year at the University of Southern California.

Loughlin, best known for her role in the 1980s-90s sitcom "Full House," was one of dozens of people charged this week in connection to a $25 million college admissions scheme for allegedly paying bribes to get her daughter accepted to USC.

Federal prosecutors allege she and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to bolster their two daughters' chances of gaining admission to USC.

Loughlin was released on $1 million bond on Wednesday after surrendering to federal authorities.