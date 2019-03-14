Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 14, 2019, 6:05 PM GMT / Updated March 14, 2019, 9:09 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith and Diana Dasrath

The fallout has begun for actress Lori Loughlin in the wake of her arrest this week for her alleged ties to a college admissions scandal, and for her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Loughlin was fired Thursday from the Hallmark Channel, on which she has been a staple, and beauty retailer Sephora announced hours earlier it has ended its partnership with Giannulli, who is a social media influencer.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," the parent company of the Hallmark Channel said in a statement. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production."

The company also said all of Loughlin's completed work will be removed.

As for Sephora, the company told NBC News in a statement: "After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately."

Giannulli, 19, is a YouTube star and was a collaborator and paid influencer with Sephora. She released a bronzing powder palette with Sephora in December 2018. The $28, six-color Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette was no longer available on the company's website Thursday. A search for the palette returns a message saying the product is not carried.

Haircare brand TRESemmé said in a statement Thursday it was ending its partnership with Giannulli. She advertised the brand's products on her Instagram page after attending a TRESemmé event during New York Fashion Week just last month.

Giannulli is in her first year at the University of Southern California.

Loughlin, best known for her role in the 1980s-90s sitcom "Full House," was one of the dozens of people charged this week in connection with the $25 million college admissions scheme.

Federal prosecutors allege she and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to bolster their two daughters' chances of gaining admission to USC.

Loughlin was released on a $1 million bond Wednesday after surrendering to federal authorities.

Giannulli was spending spring break in the Bahamas on a top USC official's yacht when federal authorities announced indictments in the scheme Tuesday.

She was on Rick Caruso's luxury yacht with his daughter Gianna, with whom she has been friends for years, Caruso told NBC News.

Caruso, who was elected chair of the university's board of trustees in May 2018, is the founder and owner of Caruso's, one of the country's largest privately-held real estate companies, whose holdings include The Grove in Los Angeles.

Once they became aware of the investigation, Caruso said, the women returned home.

A USC spokesman said applicants who are connected to the scheme will be denied admission and a case-by-case review will be conducted for students who are already enrolled at the university and may be connected to the criminal investigation.

"We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed," the spokesman said. "Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process."

Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, are still enrolled at USC, a representative for the university told NBC News on Thursday.