Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, released from California prison

LOS ANGELES — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is under community confinement following his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Saturday.

Giannulli, 57, is married to former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin. They pleaded guilty last year to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin in December after spending two months behind bars.

The two were among the most high-profile parents charged in the scheme, which authorities say involved hefty bribes to get undeserving teens into schools with rigged test scores or bogus athletic credentials.

Giannulli was released Friday to community confinement, which means either home confinement or a halfway house, said Emery Nelson, a federal prisons spokesman, in an email. He would not specify which one Giannulli was assigned to "for privacy, safety and security reasons."

Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing line was a Target brand until recently, had been in custody at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara. He reported in November and was scheduled to be released this month.

Records show he is under the supervision of a Bureau of Prisons facility in Long Beach that manages a halfway house, as well as inmates who are under home confinement. The records say he will be released from confinement on April 17.

The Justice Department has ordered the increased use of home confinement and the expedited release of eligible inmates by the Bureau of Prisons — with priority for those at low- or medium-security prisons — starting with virus hot spots. But advocates have raised concerns about racial and financial inequities in those who are granted home confinement.

In Touch first reported Giannulli's release.