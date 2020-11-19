Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reports to prison for admissions scandal sentence

The husband of actress Lori Loughlin reported to a federal prison in California on Tuesday to start a five-month sentence for his role in a massive college admissions fraud scheme.

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 57, arrived at the medium-security federal penitentiary in Lompoc on Thursday, officials told the Associated Press.

The prison is about 150 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles and 270 miles south of Federal Correctional Institution Dublin, where Loughlin checked in on Oct. 30 to begin her two-month sentence.

The pair pleaded guilty in May to crimes connected to "Operation Varsity Blues," a vast federal prosecution that connected college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to wealthy parents who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to unfairly boost the college application resumes of their teenage children.

Loughlin is best known for her work as Aunt Becky on the long-running ABC sitcom "Full House" and then the Netflix revival "Fuller House." She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple paid $500,000 to pass off their daughters as recruits for the rowing crew team at the University of Southern California, though there's no evidence either one of them participated in the sport at any competitive level.

Loughlin and "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman were the biggest names caught up in the admissions scandal. Huffman served about 11 days of a 14-day sentence last year.