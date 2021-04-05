Los Angeles area rattled by trio of earthquakes

A trio of earthquakes rattled the Los Angeles area early Monday morning with the largest reaching a 4.0 magnitude.

The quake was recorded at 7:44 a.m. ET and centered in the Lennox area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The large temblor was felt across Southern California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a tweet that “a 4.0 earthquake in Inglewood shook the L.A. area this morning,” and the Los Angeles Fire Department conducted a survey of the city and “reports no damage.”

Before, two earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.3 and 2.5 jolted the same area around 7:15 a.m. ET.

"It rumbled the house," Dorothy Allen, a resident, told NBC Los Angeles. There were no reports of damage, according to the affiliate.