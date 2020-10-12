Los Angeles Lakers win NBA title, capping league's coronavirus bubble season

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis lifted the Los Angeles Lakers to the franchise's 17th world title on Sunday night, bringing a curtain on the most unusual season in NBA history.

James recorded a triple-double and Davis a double-double as Los Angeles cruised to a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat, ending the best-of-seven championship series in six games.

It is the fourth championship for James, one of the world's best known and most respected basketball players, who completed his second season in Los Angeles. He led the Heat to world titles in 2012 and 2013 and then brought an NBA championship to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

James, 35, was the NBA Final MVP in all three of those previous title runs.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots in front of Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the first quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Oct 11, 2020. Kim Klement / Reuters

By lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy on Sunday, the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers tied the Boston Celtics for the most world titles by a single franchise, each with 17. The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia/Golden State Warriors have the next most championship banners, both with six.

The NBA normally crowns its champion in June, but this 74th league season played out like none other.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck the U.S. earlier this year, no NBA games were played between March 12 and July 29.

The league restarted play behind closed doors on July 30 with players, referees, league officials and reporters covering the games sequestered at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

Despite being confined to central Florida, news outside the bubble still had its impact on players. Performers with the WNBA, who were in a bubble in Bradenton, Florida, and NBA both sat out games following the fatal police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The work stoppage ended when owners agreed to a host of community engagement efforts, most significantly to use basketball arenas and practice courts as polling stations for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Kyle Korver and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks during the statement to the media on Aug. 26, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

With the interrupted 2019-20 season now in the books, basketball fans can look forward to the 2020-21 campaign — though no schedule has been announced and it's not clear if there'll be any games played in the final months of this year.

The NBA's late 2020-21 start, and plans for a full 82-game slate and 16-team playoff, could preclude the world's best players from going to the coronavirus-delayed summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The men's basketball tournament in Tokyo runs from July 25 to Aug. 7 and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said recently the league probably won't take a break to accommodate Olympic play.

“I think it’s unlikely at the end of the day, that, if we start late, we would stop for the Olympics," Silver told NBA TV ahead of Game 2 of the Lakers-Heat series. "Because, as you know, it’s not just a function of stopping for the period in which they’re competing over, it will be in Tokyo. But they require a training camp. Then they require rest afterwards.”

The Lakers' trophy-hoisting victory on Sunday night came nearly two weeks after pro basketball's winter sport roommate, the NHL, also just completed a coronavirus-delayed season in similar fashion — playing inside bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto.

And like the NBA, the NHL has not announced its 2020-21 schedule yet and has all but conceded that games won't start until January.