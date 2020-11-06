A man in his 30s was detained Friday outside his East Los Angeles home pending a search connected to an alleged threat to commit violence if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential election, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Local law enforcement, which did not identify the man, was working with the FBI to gather more information regarding a social media post that threatened violence if Biden defeats President Donald Trump.

"The FBI is aware of the reported online threats and is working with our partners to investigate," bureau spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said by email. "The subject is currently being evaluated by state officials. The federal government has not made any arrest nor filed charges at this time."

She added, "There is no known threat to public safety based on this incident."

Typically, people connected to such searches are removed from inside the location and handcuffed as law enforcement removes relevant evidence.