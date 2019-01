Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Alex Johnson

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles police headquarters was evacuated for almost two hours Thursday night before investigators determined that an envelope containing a suspicious powder was harmless.

Police gave the all-clear at about 9:40 p.m. (12:40 a.m. ET Friday) and said normal operations were resuming.