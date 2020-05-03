Los Angeles police officer shot by fellow officer on camping trip, authorities say

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after he was alleged to have shot and wounded another officer during a camping trip in the California desert.
Three off-duty officers were camping, drinking and shooting at the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle Area late Saturday when one of the officers was struck by a single round, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating.
The wounded officer was airlifted to a trauma center and was expected to recover, sheriff's officials said.
Ismael Tamayo was arrested in connection with an investigation of attempted murder, sheriff's officials said. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that he had a firearm at the time of his arrest.
"For reasons still under investigation, Ismael Tamayo shot the victim, striking him in the upper body," the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Tamayo is assigned to the police department's Newton Division, just south of downtown Los Angeles, it said.
"The events overnight culminating in the serious injury to our off-duty officer apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, give me great concern, " Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement, adding, "I am committed to determining what and how this occurred."