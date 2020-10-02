Los Angeles prosecutors add more charges against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein

Los Angeles prosecutors filed new charges against disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein on Friday, accusing him of sexually assaulting two more women.

The six additional felony counts against Weinstein, 68, include forcible rape and oral copulation and now mean he's been charged with a total of 11 alleged sex crimes involving five women in L.A. County between 2004 and 2013.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

“The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

A representative for Weinstein, once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, said the producer insists he's innocent of any sex crimes.

"Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his sexual encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual. That hasn't changed," a statement from a Weinstein spokesperson said Friday.

"At this moment we cannot comment on additional charges until we learn more about them."

Weinstein is now at the Wende Correctional Facility just outside of Buffalo serving a 23-year sentence for sex crimes in New York City.

In February, a jury convicted Weinstein of the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in March 2013 and a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley, a former "Project Runway" production assistant, in July 2006.

L.A. prosecutors are seeking his extradition from New York and a hearing in the matter is set for Dec. 11 in Buffalo, officials said.

These latest L.A. charges stem from an alleged assault of "Jane Doe No. 4" that is said to have happened between Sept. 1, 2004, and Sept. 30, 2005 at a hotel in Beverly Hills, prosecutors said.

Another alleged incident involving a "Jane Doe No. 5" happened in November, 2009 and again in November, 2010, also a hotel in Beverly Hills, according to charges.

L.A. prosecutors had charged Weinstein in January with sexually assaulting two women during separate incidents in 2013. Then in April, the criminal complaint was amended to add an alleged sexual assault at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

If convicted as charged on all charges, he faces up to life in a California prison.