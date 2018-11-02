Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

A Los Angeles man on the FBI’s 10 "Most Wanted" list for an alleged sexual assault has been spotted in South Carolina, authorities said.

Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, was seen two weeks ago in the Mount Pleasant area of South Carolina, where he has known ties, according to the FBI.

Carlson, who is wanted in the armed sexual assault of a woman in her West Los Angeles home in July 2017, was added to the bureau's "Most Wanted" list of fugitives in September.

An FBI wanted poster of Greg Alyn Carlson. Carlson is wanted for allegedly committing an armed sexual assault in Los Angeles last year has been added to the FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. FBI / AP

He was last seen in a stolen late model white, four-door Hyundai Accent, which he had driven on previous occasions, officials said. The state and number of the license plate is unclear but investigators suspect Carlson may have stolen a plate from another vehicle.

The FBI said it has reason to believe Carlson may be traveling in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama or Texas. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility he may have fled internationally.

Carlson was arrested by Los Angeles police in September 2017 for the alleged sexual assault and was released on bond, authorities said.

He never returned to court and fled to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Investigators believe he then left South Carolina with a stolen handgun, a rental car, and a significant amount of money.

In November 2017, he was seen in Hoover, Alabama, where he led police on a high-speed chase. Police called off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

He was seen in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 28, 2017, and in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Nov. 30, 2017, the FBI said.

Carlson is likely responsible for additional sexual assaults, investigators said. He may be in possession of a stolen gun and should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous," the FBI said.

A $100,000 reward was issued for information that leads to his arrest.