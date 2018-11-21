Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

A sex crimes investigator with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is facing felony charges for the alleged rape of a minor while he was on duty.

Prosecutors claim that sometime between October and December of 2017, Sheriff's Deputy Neil Kimball raped a 14-year-old girl while she was tied or bound then intimidated a witness.

The rape allegedly occurred during his time in the department's Special Victim's Bureau, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Officials did not release any information on the victim or what Kimball was investigating.

Kimball, 45, was arrested Friday and charged Tuesday on felony counts of rape by force and preventing or dissuading a witness or victim from testifying, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

An internal investigation revealed the crime occurred in Ventura County and their District Attorney will be handling Kimball's case.

"When allegations of criminal activity involve law enforcement, we have systems in place to root out misconduct within the organization, as well as any Department member who chooses to violate the law and public trust," said a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Kimball has been placed on leave with pay by the department and is to appear in court for an arraignment on Wednesday afternoon. His bail has been set a $2 million.