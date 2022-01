Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning stand-up comedian, actor and game show host who created the animated series "Life With Louie" and co-starred on the tragicomic FX show "Baskets," died Friday.

He was 68.

He died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, according to Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist. Schwartz previously said Anderson had been diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.