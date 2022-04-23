Louisiana girl, 4, dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink bottle of whiskey

A Louisiana child died after the girl’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, authorities said Friday.

China Record, 4, was found with a blood alcohol level of .68 after officers were dispatched to a home east of Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning.

Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, each face charges of first-degree murder in China's death, the department said.

A 4-year-old girl died after she was forced to drink half a bottle of whiskey, police said. Google Maps

Both women were being held without bond by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, jail records show. It wasn't immediately clear if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

Additional information about the girl's death wasn't immediately available.