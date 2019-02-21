Breaking News Emails
A Louisiana mother was arrested for posting a video on social media of a fight that broke out between two students on a high school's campus, police said Wednesday.
Maegan Adkins-Barras, 32, is charged with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity after she posted a video her son had taken of the fight, which happened Tuesday in a common area at Acadiana High School, according to the police department in the city of Scott, west of New Orleans.
During the fight, one of the teens threw a punch, which caused the other teen to fall and hit his head on a concrete bench before falling to the ground, police said. The injured teen was treated at a local hospital.
One student is being charged with second-degree battery, while the other is charged with disturbing the peace while fighting.
Police said the video Adkins-Barras posted was "shared repeatedly."
"Parents who receive information concerning criminal activity on school campuses are urged to contact their local police department or school administration," police said in a statement. "Posting videos and photos of illegal activity on social media is against the law in the State of Louisiana."
Adkins-Barras is booked at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without bond, police said. She faces a fine of up to $500, up to six months in prison, or both.