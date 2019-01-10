Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke and Kurt Chirbas

An officer in Louisiana who was shot before starting her overnight shift has died, according to local media.

The officer was reportedly shot outside a home in Caddo Heights around 8:20 p.m. CT (9:20 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Cpl. Marcus Hines told the outlet.

She was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she later died. Hines told the Shreveport Times that the officer, who he did not identify by name, was in her police uniform at the time of the shooting but had not started work.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond declined to comment to NBC News on the shooting, saying that further details will be provided during a press conference Thursday.

“Our officers have been actively working the crime scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time,” he said.

The Shreveport Police Officer’s Association appeared to confirm the officer’s death in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

“We have lost one of our own. She was young, and she was beautiful. She was proving herself to be a capable professional, dedicated to serving the Citizens of Shreveport,” the labor union wrote, in part. “Please continue to pray for the men and women that will work through (the) night and every night to make Shreveport a safer place.”