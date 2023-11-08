Louisiana police chief facing charge of aggravated battery involving 2022 arrest, state police say

HOMER, La. — A North Louisiana police chief is facing charges over accusations he used excessive force during an arrest last December, Louisiana State Police said.

Homer Police Chief Elvan “Van” McDaniel, 53, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated battery and malfeasance in office after state police raided his home in Homer and the town’s police department, a state police news release said.

McDaniel was later released after posting $200,000 bond, KTBS-TV reported. It was unknown if McDaniel has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

State police said the Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s Office asked the agency to review body camera footage from a Dec. 5 , 2022, arrest by Homer Police officers and McDaniel in the town. The suspect was arrested on multiple charges, including resisting arrest.

“The investigation rendered that HPD Chief McDaniel used excessive force by deploying a taser multiple times on a non-combative subject, who was handcuffed behind his back and lying on the ground,” state police said.

As a result of the investigation, Louisiana State Police obtained an arrest warrant for McDaniel and he was taken into custody without incident, the agency said. It added more arrests are possible.

State police did not identify the man who was shocked. However, KTBS-TV reported in February that Gregory Moak, of Athens — a village in Claiborne Parish — filed a federal lawsuit alleging McDaniel and three other officers used excessive force during his arrest in December. The lawsuit is pending.

As the investigation continues, the town is without its police force. State police said Homer police officers will be unable to answer calls for service so Claiborne Parish sheriff’s deputies, with help from state troopers, will respond to any calls by residents.

McDaniel recently ran for sheriff, finishing third behind the incumbent, Sheriff Sam Dowies, and retired trooper Michael Allen. McDaniel has since endorsed Allen in the Nov. 18 runoff.

McDaniel is in his second term as police chief, having been the first Black person elected to the position. His current term is scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2026.