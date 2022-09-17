A college student in Louisiana was fatally shot in her vehicle early Friday morning, authorities said.

Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, died in the shooting that occurred about 2:19 a.m. on the 1500 block of Government Street, according to a statement from Baton Rouge police.

“Rice was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle. Rice died at the scene,” police said.

The motive and suspect or suspects are unknown, police said.

When police were reached Saturday, they provided NBC News with its statement on the shooting and declined to answer additional questions.

The shooting occurred about three miles from campus. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome condemned the violence in a statement.

“My heart goes out to the family, loved ones, and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her entire life ahead of her. This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge Police officers are thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice,” Broome said.

“Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. It is of the utmost importance as we welcome students from across our state and the nation that we create a safe environment. I am coordinating a meeting with LSU and Southern University’s Presidents, BRCC Chancellor, Student Government, BRPD, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office to discuss safety for all of our college students in Baton Rouge.”

LSU said Saturday Rice was a senior studying marketing.

"The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police," said LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard.