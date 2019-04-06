Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 6, 2019, 7:18 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

A Louisiana teenage girl who disappeared last week was found safe Friday in Colorado and the man she is believed to have runaway with was taken into custody, the FBI said.

Domeanna Spell, left, and Cory Disotell. FBI / National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Domeanna Spell, 15, of Port Barre, Louisiana, was found in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, with Corey Shane Disotel, 47, the FBI and Spell's sister Tessa Frederick told NBC News on Saturday.

Disotel is a former friend of Spell's parents who had taken an interest in the teenager, Frederick said.

"Now we are just waiting for her safe arrival and will be seeking counseling for her to help her with whatever she is going through," Frederick said.

Spell was last seen getting off a bus at Port Barre High School on March 28 around 7 a.m., police said.