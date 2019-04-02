Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
By Elisha Fieldstadt
Police in Louisiana and the FBI are searching for a runaway teenage girl who disappeared Thursday and might be with a 47-year-old man.
Domeanna Spell, 15, has light brown hair and hazel eyes, but the FBI said she may have changed her appearance to avoid being found.
She was last seen getting off the bus Thursday morning at Port Barre High School, about 30 miles north of Lafayette, according to NBC affiliate WSDU.
A missing persons report said Spell could be with Cory Disotell, 47, and traveling in a silver 2003 Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate.