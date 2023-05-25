Louisiana teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas while celebrating graduation  

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Bahamian and U.S. authorities are searching for a teenager who went overboard Wednesday night while celebrating graduation.

Cameron Robbins, 18, went to the Atlantis Paradise resort in Nassau with other teenagers from Baton Rouge to mark their high school graduations, Louisiana State University confirmed Thursday.

Robbins graduated from the University Lab High School, which operates as part of LSU, on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that its crews were assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in searching for a missing American who went overboard from a “sunset cruise.”

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The trip was not a school sanctioned event, according to LSU. It's unclear how many other recent graduates participated in the trip.