Louisiana trigger law banning abortions temporarily blocked by court

More than a dozen states set so-called trigger laws banning or severely limiting abortions in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned.
A woman protests outside the U.S. Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, on June 25, 2022.Hannah Beier for NBC News
By Chloe Atkins and David K. Li

A Louisiana judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday against the state from enforcing its ban on abortions, leading to the immediate resumption of the procedure.

Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso granted the request of plaintiffs Hope Medical Group For Women and Medical Students for Choice.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had granted women the constitutional right to an abortion.

More than a dozen states set so-called trigger laws which were written to take immediate effect, banning or severely limiting abortions, in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Providers in Louisiana had stopped performing abortions on Friday, unsure of the legality of the practice due to the vagueness of the bill, according to reproductive rights groups.

