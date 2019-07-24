Breaking News Emails
A Louisiana mother was charged with murder Tuesday after bringing her dead 5-year-old daughter to a hospital, claiming she had suffered an injury in a car accident, according to police.
Jasmine Anderson, 24, brought her daughter, Audrey Lynn Chelette, to a local hospital's emergency room on July 17, telling doctors that the two had been in a car crash that injured her daughter's neck, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Doctors determined the child was dead upon arrival.
Investigators who were called to the hospital spent hours trying to find where Anderson said the car crash had happened, but couldn't find it, according to police. The next day, officers located the place where the fatal incident took place, but evidence showed the scene was not that of a car accident.
"The injury also did not seem consistent with what would occur during a crash," said a police statement.
However, an autopsy confirmed Audrey died of a neck injury, according to police.
After further investigation, Anderson was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her daughter. She was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Jail records show she had been booked there before, in 2014 and in 2015.
Audrey's father, Christopher Dawayne Chelette, died at the age of 20 in 2016, according to an obituary from the Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball. He was not with Anderson, but engaged to another woman at the time of his death. A cause of death was not listed.
Chelette and Anderson's other child, Christopher Dawayne Chelette, Jr., died at the age of 4 in April, according to another obituary from Gallagher Funeral Home. The boy died at Rapides Regional Hospital. There was also no cause of death listed.
Alexandria Police Department Cpl. Wade Bourgeois told NBC News that in light of Audrey's death, "naturally, we are taking another look at our files from these deaths."
"However, it would be premature to say we are reopening the cases," Bourgeois said.
A bond amount for Anderson has not been posted. It is not immediately clear if she has a lawyer.