Louisianans from two small bayou towns recall Ida's wrath

Farren Clark will not soon forget the sound of the wind gusting through his mother-in-law’s house on Sunday.

It was as if the wind was “speaking through the walls,” first as a distant rattle and then as a throbbing hum that got more and more intense as Hurricane Ida thrashed Thibodaux, a city of about 14,000 people southwest of New Orleans.

Ida’s intensity felt “unprecedented,” Clark said, and at times surreal: Clark remembers feeling like he was somehow transported inside cable news coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

After the storm broke, Clark, a Louisiana native and an assistant professor of speech at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, and his wife, Monique, drove through the city of Houma and took photos of the devastation. They saw pine trees snapped in half like pencils, oak trees cracked open like coconuts, a 1950s-style malt shop ripped to pieces.

Traffic passes by piles of debris on the sidewalk of Main Street in downtown as residents and try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 31, 2021, in Houma, La. Steve Helber / AP

Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, home to small bayou communities like Thibodaux and Houma as well as the 287-acre Nicholls State campus, were in the direct path of Ida’s fury. Ida ripped roofs off businesses, lashed apartments, kicked power lines against homes, and rattled most everyone in town.

In the dazed aftermath, residents recalled the storm’s sheer power and their thoughts as it beared down — whether to stay or to leave, and if they stayed, whether they would make it through the night.

Clark, 41, said he felt lucky to be alive: “It’s all by the grace of God.” Clark’s mother-in-law was still waiting for the electricity to come back on as of Tuesday afternoon, but he felt fortunate that her sturdy 1970s-era brick house had withstood the worst of the storm.

The evacuees

Jacob Batte, who works in the communications office at Nicholls State and lives about four minutes from campus, evacuated before Ida barreled into town. His wife, Elizabeth, and their 3-old daughter left on Friday. He stayed overnight to board up the windows of their home and empty out the freezer before driving away at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Batte, 32, and his family have been hunkered down with relatives in Madison, Mississippi. The last few days have been stressful because they had no idea if their house, which they bought three months ago, had been damaged, and their imaginations were “running wild as to what the damage could be.”

Then on Tuesday afternoon, Batte got word that their home had largely withstood Ida. He hopes his family will be able to return to their parish soon.

Zachary Durocher, who has spent his entire life in Houma, a city of roughly 33,000 people, said that he was originally reluctant to abide by the mandatory evacuation order. He said he did not initially grasp the magnitude of the storm and believed he could stay to protect his property.